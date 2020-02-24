UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Decreased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $21.98 on Monday, reaching $279.45. 284,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,489. The company has a market cap of $285.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.24 and a 200-day moving average of $262.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

