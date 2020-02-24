United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UUGRY. Barclays upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.56. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

