United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Head-To-Head Survey

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

United Community Banks has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tristate Capital has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.9% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Tristate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Community Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Tristate Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and Tristate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 28.04% 12.10% 1.50% Tristate Capital 19.09% 12.90% 0.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Community Banks and Tristate Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $657.42 million 3.49 $185.72 million $2.38 12.22 Tristate Capital $315.23 million 2.10 $60.19 million $1.92 11.76

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Tristate Capital. Tristate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Community Banks and Tristate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 5 0 0 2.00 Tristate Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71

United Community Banks presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. Tristate Capital has a consensus target price of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.03%. Given Tristate Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tristate Capital is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Tristate Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans. It also offers wire transfers, brokerage services, and other financial services, as well as risk management, payment processing, and merchant services. In addition, the company owns an insurance agency. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 156 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

