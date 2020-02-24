Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Union Pacific earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the railroad operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Shares of UNP traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.78. The company had a trading volume of 165,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,643. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

