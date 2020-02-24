Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $6.11 on Monday, reaching $175.61. The company had a trading volume of 137,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,643. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

