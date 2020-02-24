Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Uni Select (TSE:UNS) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$12.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni Select’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of UNS opened at C$11.82 on Thursday. Uni Select has a 12 month low of C$9.65 and a 12 month high of C$15.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.01 million and a PE ratio of 18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

