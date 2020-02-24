Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.82

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 57982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Several brokerages have commented on UA. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,037,000 after purchasing an additional 142,581 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,271,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,741,000 after purchasing an additional 212,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,810,000 after purchasing an additional 111,046 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 453,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

