Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UMPQ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 37.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter valued at $155,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

