Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.42.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $20,175,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 224,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 68,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,640.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 345,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.