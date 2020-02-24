UBS Group Reiterates “CHF 88.50” Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 118 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 111.28.

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

