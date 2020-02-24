UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered IMI to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IMI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,145 ($15.06).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,071.50 ($14.09) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,066.57. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

