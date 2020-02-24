UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.21) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Shore Capital lowered ConvaTec Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.55) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 202.36 ($2.66).

LON CTEC opened at GBX 212.60 ($2.80) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 209.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.25. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

