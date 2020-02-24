UBS Group Lowers Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,530 ($20.13).

MCRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,137.50 ($14.96).

Shares of LON:MCRO opened at GBX 772.64 ($10.16) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 980.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,126.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99. Micro Focus International has a one year low of GBX 731.70 ($9.63) and a one year high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44.53 ($0.59) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Kevin Loosemore bought 64,400 shares of Micro Focus International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £491,372 ($646,372.01).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

