UBS Group Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $310.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.31.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $296.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.57. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $178.57 and a twelve month high of $309.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.62, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,680 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 425,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,767 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 56,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.