UBS Group Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $63.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Shares of FND stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 29.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $5,290,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

