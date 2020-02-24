Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Sells $18,438,750.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $330.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.88 and a 1 year high of $340.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 949.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after buying an additional 83,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

