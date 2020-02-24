Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

TWLO traded down $8.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.44. 2,437,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,971. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -49.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $4,476,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,212 shares of company stock worth $17,632,705. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

