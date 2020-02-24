Tupperware Brands (TUP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $305.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

