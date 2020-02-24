Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$53.00” Price Target for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.20.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$55.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.31. The company has a market cap of $111.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.03. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$43.02 and a 12 month high of C$57.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, with a total value of C$334,160.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares in the company, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total value of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,394,155.91. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

