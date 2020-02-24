Tronox (TROX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TROX opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. Tronox has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

