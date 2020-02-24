Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.18.

Several research firms recently commented on TRIP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,284 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,614 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,606,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 512,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.