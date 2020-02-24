Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $142.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Travelers Companies’ earnings of $3.32 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23 by 2.8% and improved 55.9% year over year. Its shares have underperformed the industry in a year's time. Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, and commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well for growth. The company has also witnessed an increase in investment income over the past few years. The new catastrophe reinsurance treaty will continue to aid net premium written growth. Travelers has been generating sufficient capital and prudently using it for growth initiatives and to boost shareholder value. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in earnings.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.95. 576,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,088. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $128.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

