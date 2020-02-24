Tradition Asset Management LLC Sells 599 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tradition Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL traded down $13.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $299.44. 33,979,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,103,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,314.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

