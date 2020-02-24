TopBuild (BLD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect TopBuild to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BLD opened at $123.01 on Monday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $56.88 and a 1-year high of $125.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

