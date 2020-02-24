TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) vs. THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Head to Head Analysis

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) and THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. THK CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR and THK CO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR 9.96% 19.13% 8.34% THK CO LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR and THK CO LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A THK CO LTD/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR and THK CO LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR $2.94 billion 0.56 $308.82 million $1.93 6.09 THK CO LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than THK CO LTD/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of THK CO LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR beats THK CO LTD/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride. The Specialty Products segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and methylene chloride for metal cleaning. The Cement segment offers cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type soil solidifier. It also recycles waste plastic, sludge, soot and dust, effluent, burnt residue, tailings, animal waste, incinerator ash, contaminated soil, and automobile shredder residue, as well as glass, concrete, and ceramic scraps. The Life & Amenity segment provides active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials, microporous films, polyolefin films, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials/equipment, ion exchange membranes, and plastic window sashes. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

THK CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs. The company offers ball screws, screw nuts, change nuts, double-row angular contact roller rings, cross roller rings, cam followers, roller followers, spherical plain bearings, link balls, rod ends, actuators, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. In addition, it offers automotive and transportation equipment-related parts, such as suspension arms, height sensor joints, stabilizer connecting rods, steering tie rods, steering linkages, and suspension ball joints. The company's products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

