TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS TKYMY opened at $11.76 on Friday. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

