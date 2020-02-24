Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

TVTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded Tivity Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tivity Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.18.

Tivity Health stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a market cap of $599.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $100,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

