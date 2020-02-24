Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.18.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $599.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 30.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 373,782 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 420.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.