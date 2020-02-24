Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target Lowered to at Piper Sandler

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Tivity Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Tivity Health stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $599.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 91.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 373,782 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tivity Health by 420.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 349.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

