The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The Coca-Cola also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.28.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,525,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,773,736. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,643 shares of company stock worth $10,640,599. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

