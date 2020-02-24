Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.72% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TXRH has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 175,201 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 162,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

