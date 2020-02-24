Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after acquiring an additional 260,734 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,345,000 after acquiring an additional 250,315 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 488,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.26. 22,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.26. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

