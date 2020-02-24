Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) SVP Brian J. Henry Sells 3,857 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TEX opened at $25.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 39,512 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Terex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $4,244,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $4,241,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.