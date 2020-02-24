Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.91

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 170646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on Teradata and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 734.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 467.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 1,300.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 984.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

