Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.06

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 47202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen raised shares of Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.97.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 26.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tenaris by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tenaris by 94.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.