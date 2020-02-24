TELUS (TSE:T) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$55.00 price objective on TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on T. Cormark upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

T opened at C$51.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$45.69 and a 1-year high of C$55.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.582 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

