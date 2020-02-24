Telsey Advisory Group Raises Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $56.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.63.

Shares of FND stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,966. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,643 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,517,000 after purchasing an additional 966,169 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $22,875,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 52.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 422,469 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $17,574,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

