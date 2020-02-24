TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) & CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Head to Head Survey

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.09% 94.72% 11.37%

This table compares TELA Bio and CDW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $199.01 million 1.22 $6.12 million N/A N/A CDW $18.03 billion 1.07 $736.80 million $6.02 22.24

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TELA Bio and CDW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A CDW 2 2 4 0 2.25

CDW has a consensus price target of $129.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.67%. Given CDW’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CDW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CDW beats TELA Bio on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELA Bio Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. ECMOHO Limited is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. ECMOHO Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

