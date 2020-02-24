Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of TGP opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $991.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Teekay Lng Partners has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 179,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 70.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,278 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,298,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66,657 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 152,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 84,860 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

