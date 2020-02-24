TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $117.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTDKY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TDK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TDK from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

TTDKY stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.89. TDK has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.82.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TDK will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

