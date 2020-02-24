TD Securities Trims Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Target Price to C$4.25

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEY. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.78.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$2.73 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$2.57 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total value of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at C$307,339.90.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.