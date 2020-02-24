TD Securities Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $27.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.16.

OVV stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ovintiv has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

