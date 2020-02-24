TD Securities Raises Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of LUG opened at C$12.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.02 and a 1-year high of C$12.69.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$1,818,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,404,951.92.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.