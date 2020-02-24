TCG BDC (CGBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect TCG BDC to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $813.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TCG BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

