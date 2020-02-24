Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 213.85 ($2.81).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 227.40 ($2.99) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 237.70 ($3.13). The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Irene Dorner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Insiders have acquired a total of 15,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,806 over the last ninety days.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

