Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Increased to GBX 270 by Analysts at HSBC

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price boosted by HSBC from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 187 ($2.46) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 213.85 ($2.81).

LON TW opened at GBX 227.40 ($2.99) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 237.70 ($3.13). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43.

In other news, insider Irene Dorner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Insiders acquired 15,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,806 in the last ninety days.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

