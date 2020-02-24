Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TRNX opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Taronis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taronis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Taronis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taronis Technologies by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 62,122 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

