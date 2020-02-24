Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.60

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on TALO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

