Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.60

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.
Several research firms have weighed in on TALO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.96.
About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)
Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
