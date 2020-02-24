Synopsys’ (SNPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.92.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $145.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $1,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

