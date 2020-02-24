Synopsys’ (SNPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.92.
Shares of SNPS stock opened at $145.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $166.87.
In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $1,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
