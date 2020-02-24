Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $180.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.92.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $149.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $100.65 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.49.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.